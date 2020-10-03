Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,452,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $38,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total value of $928,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $966.92 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,009.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $967.94 and a 200 day moving average of $821.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

