Park National Corp OH Sells 490 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,930.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,023. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

