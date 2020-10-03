Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Markston International LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 284,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

