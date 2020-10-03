Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.2111 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

