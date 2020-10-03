Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 4,323 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,672.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 147,481 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,234,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 309,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.