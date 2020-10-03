Park National Corp OH Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

MNST opened at $79.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

