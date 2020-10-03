Park National Corp OH Has $284,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $332.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

