Park National Corp OH Sells 138 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

