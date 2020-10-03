Park National Corp OH Sells 1,000 Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

