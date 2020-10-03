Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $262,000 Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 122.2% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Twitter by 430.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 254.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $59.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,448 shares of company stock worth $2,837,167. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $46.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.87. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

