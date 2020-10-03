Private Trust Co. NA Has $266,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,855,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,530,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

