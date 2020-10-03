Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

