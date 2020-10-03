Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

