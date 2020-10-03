Private Trust Co. NA Has $413,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 783,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,502,000 after buying an additional 82,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

