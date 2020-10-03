Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

