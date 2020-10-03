Private Trust Co. NA Sells 8,636 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,314 shares of company stock worth $3,871,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

