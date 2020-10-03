Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,865,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,460,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,844,000 after buying an additional 187,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

IWS stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

