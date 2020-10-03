Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,670 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Corning by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 794,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.81 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

