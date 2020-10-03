Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 621.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 96,240 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 599,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.