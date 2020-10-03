Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 222 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

