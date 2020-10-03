Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 124.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 163.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

