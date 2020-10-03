SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 73,486 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of SAP opened at $154.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

