Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,136,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,188,000 after buying an additional 534,251 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

