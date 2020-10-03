Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 428 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after buying an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after buying an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,128,000 after buying an additional 91,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $33.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

