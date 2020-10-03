Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $7,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,608,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,724,000 after buying an additional 215,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,803,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.