Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 8,026 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

