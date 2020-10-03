Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 137 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,054,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 99,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $145.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.