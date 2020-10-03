Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 197,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

SWKS stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

