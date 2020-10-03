Private Trust Co. NA Has $368,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 982.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

