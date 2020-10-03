Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Boeing by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.19.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

