Private Trust Co. NA Has $534,000 Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

