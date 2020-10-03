Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,139 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $103.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

