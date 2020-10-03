Private Trust Co. NA Buys 625 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

EMR stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

