SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

MDYG stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc
Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc
Boeing Co Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA
Boeing Co Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA
Private Trust Co. NA Has $534,000 Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Private Trust Co. NA Has $534,000 Stock Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,139 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc
Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,139 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc
Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF
Private Trust Co. NA Buys 4,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF
Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report