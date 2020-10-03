Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,484 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CACI International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 13.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $340,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.58.

CACI International stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

