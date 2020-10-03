Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 22.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $844,550. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.