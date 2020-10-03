Private Trust Co. NA Has $581,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

