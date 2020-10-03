Private Trust Co. NA Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 108.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

