Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $321.89 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

