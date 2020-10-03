Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 11,900 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,970 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 188.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 307,905 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $8.36 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

