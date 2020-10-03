Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 442 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,757 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWM. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

