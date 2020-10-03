iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 18,418.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 377,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 540.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 428.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

