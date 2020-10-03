Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.49 Million Stake in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.57% of Telenav worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Telenav by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

TNAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $204.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.18. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.