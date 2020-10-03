57,500 Shares in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 75.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86,419 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 240,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 23.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of MDLA opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $326,877.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,751.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,808,393 shares of company stock valued at $58,061,463 in the last ninety days.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

