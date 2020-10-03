Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 17,100 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $1.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

