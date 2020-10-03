Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSE:FCN opened at $108.00 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

