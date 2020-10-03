Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 562,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of FireEye worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 78.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,741.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

