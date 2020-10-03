Private Trust Co. NA Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,105,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $620.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $640.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $613.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.67.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

