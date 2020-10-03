Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.23% of Winmark worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 133.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 112,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,539,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 397.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 309.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.09. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Insiders sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

