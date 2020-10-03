Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.44 Million in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,903,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,703,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,133,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,952,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

BTAI stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTAI shares. BidaskClub lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

